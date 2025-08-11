Left Menu

Breakthrough Drug Restores Antibiotic Power Against Superbugs

Researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a molecule that enhances the antibiotic Meropenem to combat KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a major drug-resistant threat. This advancement, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, marks a significant step in addressing antimicrobial resistance, showing promising results in preclinical studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:45 IST
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have unveiled a new drug candidate designed to counteract the rising challenge of drug-resistant bacteria.

The innovative molecule works in tandem with the powerful antibiotic Meropenem to effectively target and eliminate KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a superbug identified as a top-priority threat by the World Health Organization.

This advance, documented in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, holds the potential to significantly contribute to drug development efforts aimed at combating superbugs, offering a promising solution to the global health crisis posed by antimicrobial resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

