Breakthrough Drug Restores Antibiotic Power Against Superbugs

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have unveiled a new drug candidate designed to counteract the rising challenge of drug-resistant bacteria.

The innovative molecule works in tandem with the powerful antibiotic Meropenem to effectively target and eliminate KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a superbug identified as a top-priority threat by the World Health Organization.

This advance, documented in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, holds the potential to significantly contribute to drug development efforts aimed at combating superbugs, offering a promising solution to the global health crisis posed by antimicrobial resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)