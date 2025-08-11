Left Menu

New Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Launched to Combat Antibiotic Resistance in India

ECHO India has launched a three-year Antimicrobial Stewardship Program to tackle antimicrobial resistance in India, focusing on Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to train 400 healthcare professionals in rational antibiotic use and infection prevention, leveraging ECHO's hub-and-spoke model for effective capacity building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:43 IST
New Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Launched to Combat Antibiotic Resistance in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ECHO India, a non-profit focused on capacity building, has kicked off an ambitious Antimicrobial Stewardship Program to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India.

The initiative, which will run for three years, aims to train 400 healthcare professionals from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, implementing strategies for rational antibiotic use and infection prevention.

Prominent health experts attended the launch at the National Health Systems Resource Centre, emphasizing the urgency of integrating stewardship practices with infection control to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025