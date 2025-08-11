New Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Launched to Combat Antibiotic Resistance in India

ECHO India, a non-profit focused on capacity building, has kicked off an ambitious Antimicrobial Stewardship Program to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India.

The initiative, which will run for three years, aims to train 400 healthcare professionals from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, implementing strategies for rational antibiotic use and infection prevention.

Prominent health experts attended the launch at the National Health Systems Resource Centre, emphasizing the urgency of integrating stewardship practices with infection control to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)