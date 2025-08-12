Left Menu

Crisis in Odisha: Family's Desperate Plea for Medical Aid

A family from Boudh district threatened self-immolation near the Chief Minister's residence in Odisha due to financial stress over their daughter's medical treatment. The police intervened, and they were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, having previously received some aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:10 IST
A family from Boudh district created a tense situation near Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's residence by threatening self-immolation over financial distress linked to their daughter's serious skin disease treatment.

Police intervened promptly, diffusing the situation without the presence of any inflammable materials. The family was subsequently taken to the chief minister's grievance cell for a hearing.

Though they had received financial aid of Rs 40,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the family was later transported to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to continue treatment for their daughter.

