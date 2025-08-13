Running from Addiction: A New Path to Recovery
Addiction affects one in five Canadians, with opioid crises highlighting its impact. Recovery is complex, but research suggests running as an alternative approach can help. Running provides structure, community, and a substance-free pleasure, aiding the transition away from addiction and promoting mental well-being.
In Canada, addiction presents a widespread health challenge, impacting approximately 20% of the population. As opioid addiction contributes to a significant overdose crisis in many cities, it highlights the urgent need for effective recovery methods.
Research indicates exercise, like running, can be instrumental in recovery. Unlike treatment centers where the focus often remains on abstinence, running introduces a non-linear journey that offers participants a community and an alternative substance-free source of pleasure.
Among those studied, running helped reframe their lives, driven not only by physical goals but also by the camaraderie shared among runners. Participants revealed that these running rituals replaced previous dependencies, offering a holistic approach to overcoming addiction.
