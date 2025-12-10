Neurosurgeon's Lapse Leads to Fatal Overdose: Five Arrested

Five individuals, among them a renowned neurosurgeon and his assistant, face charges following the tragic deaths of two auto-rickshaw drivers. The drivers, aged 25 and 29, were discovered lifeless in their vehicle under a flyover, suspected to have succumbed to a drug overdose. Syringes and anesthesia bottles found at the scene fueled this suspicion.

Chandrayangutta police, who have been spearheading the investigation, unearthed a disturbing sequence of events. Their probe revealed that three individuals, including a hospital ward boy, allegedly participated in the illegal procurement, sale, and administration of anesthesia medication. The case took a critical turn with the arrest of the hospital's Chairman and MD, also a neurosurgeon, alongside a nursing student who doubled as his assistant.

Reportedly, the ward boy had pilfered a pack of anesthesia ampoules following a neurosurgical procedure on November 26. The unsecured vials were left behind carelessly in the operation theatre, enabling their theft and subsequent sale. This negligence resulted in the illegal misuse of the medication, leading to the unfortunate passing of the auto drivers, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)