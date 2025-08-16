Tragic Encounter: Rare Amoebic Encephalitis Claims Life of Young Girl in Kerala

A rare brain infection, amoebic encephalitis, has claimed the life of a young girl in north Kerala, as confirmed by health officials on Saturday.

This fatal infection is caused by a free-living amoeba present in contaminated water, officials have stated.

The nine-year-old was hospitalized with a fever on August 13 and was transferred to Kozhikode medical college on August 14 as her condition worsened, passing away the same day. Tests from the medical college's microbiology lab revealed late Friday night that amoebic encephalitis was the cause of death. Efforts are underway to pinpoint the water source where the child, a Thamarassery resident, contracted the infection. Officials are also looking to identify recent bathers in the suspected contaminated site. This incident marks the fourth reported case of the infection in the district this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)