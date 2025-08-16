Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Rare Amoebic Encephalitis Claims Life of Young Girl in Kerala

Amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by amoeba in contaminated waters, is confirmed as the cause of death for a nine-year-old girl in north Kerala. Health officials investigate the water source linked to the tragic incident, marking the fourth case in the district this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A rare brain infection, amoebic encephalitis, has claimed the life of a young girl in north Kerala, as confirmed by health officials on Saturday.

This fatal infection is caused by a free-living amoeba present in contaminated water, officials have stated.

The nine-year-old was hospitalized with a fever on August 13 and was transferred to Kozhikode medical college on August 14 as her condition worsened, passing away the same day. Tests from the medical college's microbiology lab revealed late Friday night that amoebic encephalitis was the cause of death. Efforts are underway to pinpoint the water source where the child, a Thamarassery resident, contracted the infection. Officials are also looking to identify recent bathers in the suspected contaminated site. This incident marks the fourth reported case of the infection in the district this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

