Scandal at Gauhati Medical College: Employees Arrested Amid Negligence and Extortion Claims

Eleven contractual employees of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital were arrested for allegedly extorting money from patients' attendants. This follows allegations of negligence after a newborn's death. A nurse was suspended, and investigations are underway to examine the incidents, which include previous similar cases reported this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial incident at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, eleven contractual employees were arrested for reportedly extorting money from patients' attendants. This crackdown was prompted by the tragic death of a newborn, allegedly due to negligence.

The arrests occurred following a visit from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was met with allegations from patients' attendants. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka confirmed the apprehensions late on Monday night, citing an FIR as the basis for the arrests.

Further scrutiny was invoked after a newborn was found dead, and another fell from a cot, unharmed. An on-duty nurse faces suspension, and government committees along with GMCH authorities have launched investigations into these alarming circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

