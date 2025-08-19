Scandal at Gauhati Medical College: Employees Arrested Amid Negligence and Extortion Claims

In a controversial incident at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, eleven contractual employees were arrested for reportedly extorting money from patients' attendants. This crackdown was prompted by the tragic death of a newborn, allegedly due to negligence.

The arrests occurred following a visit from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was met with allegations from patients' attendants. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka confirmed the apprehensions late on Monday night, citing an FIR as the basis for the arrests.

Further scrutiny was invoked after a newborn was found dead, and another fell from a cot, unharmed. An on-duty nurse faces suspension, and government committees along with GMCH authorities have launched investigations into these alarming circumstances.

