Geri Care Unveils India's First Dialysis Day-care Centre for Elders
Geri Care launches its 10th Assisted Living facility in Velachery, Chennai, featuring India's first Dialysis Day-care Centre for Elders. The 75-bed facility focuses on eldercare, offering services like medical care, fitness, and rehabilitation. Inaugurated by influential figures, it aims to enhance elder dignity and quality of life.
Geri Care, renowned for pioneering integrated eldercare in India, has opened a new Assisted Living facility in Velachery, Chennai. This marks the organization's tenth such initiative since its founding in 2018, underlining its commitment to revolutionizing eldercare across the nation.
The state-of-the-art, 75-bed facility caters to elders requiring specialized medical attention, including post-surgery recovery and chronic condition management. Notably, it features India's first Dialysis Day-care Centre for elderly patients, eliminating the strain of late-night treatments for families.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by National Award-winning actor Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam and esteemed geriatrician Padma Shri Prof. Dr. V.S. Natarajan. The facility embodies a blend of medical innovation and compassion, promising enhanced dignity and quality of life for India's ageing population.
