Geri Care Unveils India's First Dialysis Day-care Centre for Elders

Geri Care launches its 10th Assisted Living facility in Velachery, Chennai, featuring India's first Dialysis Day-care Centre for Elders. The 75-bed facility focuses on eldercare, offering services like medical care, fitness, and rehabilitation. Inaugurated by influential figures, it aims to enhance elder dignity and quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:16 IST
Geri Care Unveils India's First Dialysis Day-care Centre for Elders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Geri Care, renowned for pioneering integrated eldercare in India, has opened a new Assisted Living facility in Velachery, Chennai. This marks the organization's tenth such initiative since its founding in 2018, underlining its commitment to revolutionizing eldercare across the nation.

The state-of-the-art, 75-bed facility caters to elders requiring specialized medical attention, including post-surgery recovery and chronic condition management. Notably, it features India's first Dialysis Day-care Centre for elderly patients, eliminating the strain of late-night treatments for families.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by National Award-winning actor Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam and esteemed geriatrician Padma Shri Prof. Dr. V.S. Natarajan. The facility embodies a blend of medical innovation and compassion, promising enhanced dignity and quality of life for India's ageing population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

