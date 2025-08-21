Left Menu

Government Panel Advocates Standardized Cancer Care Packages

A parliamentary panel proposes standardized, government-regulated health insurance packages for cancer patients, emphasizing expanded insurance coverage, strengthened healthcare infrastructure, and strategic public-private partnerships. Recommendations include establishing new cancer hospitals and diagnostic centers, especially in underserved areas, and intensifying cancer screening programs and awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:52 IST
Government Panel Advocates Standardized Cancer Care Packages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has urged the development of standardized cancer diagnostic packages under government-regulated health insurance schemes. This measure aims to widen access to cancer care, according to the Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha, chaired by Narain Dass Gupta. The committee's 163rd report, released on Wednesday, suggests extending existing price caps enforced by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to include cancer vaccines, immunotherapy, and oral chemotherapy.

Highlighting the necessity of affordable and accessible cancer care, the panel recommends a comprehensive strategy supported by strong governmental policy. It emphasizes the importance of establishing more well-equipped cancer hospitals through government, private sector, and PPP models. These should be linked with insurer networks for cashless services, standardized treatment packages, and early detection through dedicated cancer screening centers, integrated into national health schemes.

The report also points to the urgent need for additional diagnostic centers, especially in rural areas lacking medical facilities and specialists. It backs a national cancer screening program expansion, focusing on regions with limited healthcare access. Engagement of NGOs and celebrity involvement in awareness campaigns are advised to address social stigma surrounding cancer, while pharmaceutical firms are encouraged to partake in patient support initiatives to improve treatment access for disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Residents Voice Concerns Over Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive in Delhi

Residents Voice Concerns Over Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive in Delhi

 India
2
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: A Community Struggles to Rebuild

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: A Community Struggles to Rebuild

 Pakistan
3
Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Reacts to Devastating Cloudburst

Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Reacts to Devastating Cloudburst

 India
4
Kwatra's Diplomatic Overture: Nurturing US-India Trade Amid Tariff Strains

Kwatra's Diplomatic Overture: Nurturing US-India Trade Amid Tariff Strains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025