Government Panel Advocates Standardized Cancer Care Packages

A parliamentary panel has urged the development of standardized cancer diagnostic packages under government-regulated health insurance schemes. This measure aims to widen access to cancer care, according to the Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha, chaired by Narain Dass Gupta. The committee's 163rd report, released on Wednesday, suggests extending existing price caps enforced by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to include cancer vaccines, immunotherapy, and oral chemotherapy.

Highlighting the necessity of affordable and accessible cancer care, the panel recommends a comprehensive strategy supported by strong governmental policy. It emphasizes the importance of establishing more well-equipped cancer hospitals through government, private sector, and PPP models. These should be linked with insurer networks for cashless services, standardized treatment packages, and early detection through dedicated cancer screening centers, integrated into national health schemes.

The report also points to the urgent need for additional diagnostic centers, especially in rural areas lacking medical facilities and specialists. It backs a national cancer screening program expansion, focusing on regions with limited healthcare access. Engagement of NGOs and celebrity involvement in awareness campaigns are advised to address social stigma surrounding cancer, while pharmaceutical firms are encouraged to partake in patient support initiatives to improve treatment access for disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)