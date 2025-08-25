First US Case of New World Screwworm Linked to El Salvador Travel

In an unprecedented development, a person who traveled to El Salvador has been diagnosed with New World screwworm, marking the first reported US case associated with an ongoing outbreak in the region.

Federal health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed the diagnosis on August 4. Although the individual's condition remains undisclosed, authorities are coordinating efforts with Maryland health officials to contain the situation.

Historically a threat to livestock, the screwworm does not spread between humans and poses minimal public risk. However, with cattle infestations on the rise in Central America, the CDC is actively partnering with the US Agriculture Department to avert any potential spread northwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)