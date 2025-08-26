Insurance Council Calls for Restoration of Cashless Hospitalization Services

The General Insurance Council has condemned the Association of Healthcare Providers - India for its decision to halt cashless hospitalization services for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance policyholders starting September 1. This sudden move has been labeled as unilateral and disruptive by the Council, potentially leaving many citizens without essential healthcare access.

The Council is urging AHPI to retract its advice to member hospitals and engage more effectively with insurance companies to continue providing cashless services. Such disruptions, they argue, not only pose financial burdens on patients but also threaten the lives of those needing urgent care.

Highlighting the broader industry perspective, the Council calls for unity in the insurance landscape, emphasizing that any interruption in cashless services adversely impacts millions of citizens dependent on health insurance for crucial healthcare support.

(With inputs from agencies.)