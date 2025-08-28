UK Nod for GSK's UTI Antibiotic Blujepa: A New Hope Against Resistant Infections

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given the green light to GSK's Blujepa, an antibiotic pill aimed at treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) in females aged 12 and above. The active compound in Blujepa, known chemically as gepotidacin, disrupts the bacterial enzymes necessary for their replication and multiplication.

This makes Blujepa particularly effective against drug-resistant infections such as E. coli, according to a statement from the MHRA. The drug's approval extends to females weighing at least 40 kg (88 lbs). There was no immediate comment from GSK regarding the launch date or pricing details.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Blujepa, with a launch anticipated in the latter half of the year. This addition to GSK's infectious diseases portfolio also comes on the heels of their new respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, strategically addressing potential revenue declines due to looming patent expirations on popular medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)