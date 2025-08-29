NHRC Investigates Alleged Medical Negligence in Jaipur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced its initiative to investigate a distressing case of alleged medical negligence in Jaipur, sparking public concern.

A 26-year-old woman reportedly died following inadequate medical attention after a delivery surgery at the SMS Medical College's Women Hospital.

The principal of the college has labeled the situation as 'serious,' with promises of a thorough investigation and consequent actions against those found culpable. NHRC has demanded a detailed report from local authorities within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)