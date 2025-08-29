Left Menu

NHRC Investigates Alleged Medical Negligence in Jaipur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is investigating alleged medical negligence at a Jaipur hospital following a woman's death. The NHRC has issued notices to state officials for a report on the incident. Family claims insufficient care led to the woman's death after childbirth surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:18 IST
NHRC Investigates Alleged Medical Negligence in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced its initiative to investigate a distressing case of alleged medical negligence in Jaipur, sparking public concern.

A 26-year-old woman reportedly died following inadequate medical attention after a delivery surgery at the SMS Medical College's Women Hospital.

The principal of the college has labeled the situation as 'serious,' with promises of a thorough investigation and consequent actions against those found culpable. NHRC has demanded a detailed report from local authorities within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Rally: Congress Slams BJP for Alleged Election Malpractice

Rajasthan Rally: Congress Slams BJP for Alleged Election Malpractice

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

 India
3
Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

 Global
4
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025