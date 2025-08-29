NHRC Investigates Alleged Medical Negligence in Jaipur
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is investigating alleged medical negligence at a Jaipur hospital following a woman's death. The NHRC has issued notices to state officials for a report on the incident. Family claims insufficient care led to the woman's death after childbirth surgery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced its initiative to investigate a distressing case of alleged medical negligence in Jaipur, sparking public concern.
A 26-year-old woman reportedly died following inadequate medical attention after a delivery surgery at the SMS Medical College's Women Hospital.
The principal of the college has labeled the situation as 'serious,' with promises of a thorough investigation and consequent actions against those found culpable. NHRC has demanded a detailed report from local authorities within two weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil-Mexico Trade Deal: A Step Forward in Agriculture and Biofuel Collaboration
Cooperatives Unite to Boost Assam's Agricultural Exports Globally
India and Bhutan Forge Agricultural Alliance
India and Bhutan Sign MoU to Deepen Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors
Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav in ICU After Severe Cardiac Arrest