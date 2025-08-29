Left Menu

Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj Allianz Negotiations

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) restored its partnership for cashless hospitalisation services with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. This came after addressing unresolved financial and operational issues that strained hospital resources, emphasizing the need for a strong health regulator and cooperation between insurers and hospitals.

Updated: 29-08-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) has retracted its notice to suspend cashless hospitalisation services with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. This decision followed a meeting where key unresolved issues impacting hospital operations and patient care were discussed.

During the talks, AHPI and Bajaj Allianz acknowledged the pressing challenges, resulting in the restoration of cashless services at member hospitals. Bajaj Allianz's MD & CEO, Tapan Singhel, highlighted the importance of consistent healthcare access and the necessity for oversight in the industry.

The APHI insists on collaboration between insurers and hospitals to ensure fair practices, comfortable patient experiences, and transparent regulatory frameworks. The suspension threat originated from hospitals' frustrations over outdated reimbursement rates and financial strains.

