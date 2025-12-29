Left Menu

Tata AIA's Sampoorna Raksha Promise: Shielding Futures with Flexible Term Insurance

Tata AIA's Sampoorna Raksha Promise caters to the modern Indian family's evolving protection needs with comprehensive term insurance options. Key features include instant claim support, return of premium, whole life cover, and discounts for women. Aimed at ensuring financial security across generations, it offers flexibility and adaptability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:47 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Dec 29, 2025: Tata AIA Life Insurance unveils the Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a robust term insurance solution targeting the dynamic protection requirements of contemporary Indian families. With economic twists reshaping financial priorities, many seek stable yet flexible life insurance options. Tata AIA meets this demand with their latest offering.

The Sampoorna Raksha Promise plan boasts key features like instant claim support, return of premium, inbuilt premium waiver, and coverage lasting up to age 100. This program ensures long-term financial security across generations, with added benefits like lower premiums for women and special discounts for digital and salaried individuals.

Additional features like the FlexiPay Benefit offer policyholders a way to cope with financial hardships without sacrificing coverage. Aimed at young professionals and families, the plan provides reliable, customizable protection that adjusts to life changes, thus ensuring families remain safeguarded against life's uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

