Advanced HIFU Therapy Offers Hope in Prostate Cancer Treatment
A 43-year-old patient in Delhi underwent high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy, showcasing its capabilities in treating prostate cancer. At the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, doctors highlighted HIFU's benefits over traditional surgery by minimizing side effects and preserving quality of life for younger patients.
A remarkable medical success has unfolded in Delhi, where a 43-year-old man underwent high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC). Officials announced the successful procedure on Thursday.
The patient's prostate tumour was detected early via MRI screening. Doctors chose to use focal HIFU, which targets only the diseased portion of the prostate, thus sparing healthy tissue. This approach offered a minimally invasive alternative to conventional surgery.
Chief of Genitourinary Oncology at RGCIRC, Sudhir Kumar Rawal, emphasized HIFU's potential in providing effective cancer treatment without compromising patients' quality of life. With prostate cancer rates expected to rise, HIFU presents a promising treatment option, particularly for younger men.