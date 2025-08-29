Advanced HIFU Therapy Offers Hope in Prostate Cancer Treatment

A remarkable medical success has unfolded in Delhi, where a 43-year-old man underwent high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC). Officials announced the successful procedure on Thursday.

The patient's prostate tumour was detected early via MRI screening. Doctors chose to use focal HIFU, which targets only the diseased portion of the prostate, thus sparing healthy tissue. This approach offered a minimally invasive alternative to conventional surgery.

Chief of Genitourinary Oncology at RGCIRC, Sudhir Kumar Rawal, emphasized HIFU's potential in providing effective cancer treatment without compromising patients' quality of life. With prostate cancer rates expected to rise, HIFU presents a promising treatment option, particularly for younger men.