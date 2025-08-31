Crackdown on Quackery: Four Hospitals Sealed in Jharkhand

In a significant crackdown, authorities sealed four private hospitals in Jharkhand's Palamu district after the tragic death of a woman reportedly due to a botched surgery performed by an alleged quack. The action, as per official reports, aimed to enforce compliance with health norms.

Poonam Devi, a 29-year-old patient, underwent surgery at a private hospital on Saturday. Her condition worsened, prompting her transfer to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead. The procedure, identified as a tubectomy, was reportedly executed by a quack, raising concerns over medical legitimacy.

The investigation, led by Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar Shrivastav, involved eight facilities. Four were found to be non-compliant with hospital regulations and consequently sealed, highlighting the ongoing issue of quack doctors providing unauthorized medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)