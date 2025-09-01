The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communication
Dr S N Basu's book, 'Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices,' explores the vital role of communication in the medical field. It highlights the impact of effective dialogue on patient outcomes, trust, and satisfaction. The book serves as a resource for professionals aiming to create a compassionate healthcare environment.
Dr S N Basu has unveiled a groundbreaking book on the importance of communication in healthcare, emphasizing the transformative impact of effective dialogue on patient outcomes, satisfaction, and trust in the healthcare system.
The book, 'Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices,' was launched by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel. Dr Basu's comprehensive guide addresses the nuances of doctor-patient conversations, team dynamics, and crisis communication, advocating for empathy and cultural sensitivity.
A pioneer in India's healthcare communication field, Dr Basu urges the medical community to prioritize empathetic and clear communication, ultimately fostering a more patient-centric and humane healthcare environment.
