Grandmother's Gift: Life-Saving Kidney Transplant for Five-Year-Old

A groundbreaking kidney transplant was successfully carried out on a five-year-old boy in Bengaluru, facilitated by the altruistic gesture of his 64-year-old grandmother. The operation, believed to be the youngest grandmother-to-grandson kidney transplant reported in India, was led by Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy.

The procedure presented significant challenges unique to pediatric transplants, including managing size disparity and heightened immune responses. With the aid of the advanced Da Vinci Xi Robot, Fortis Hospital's medical team navigated the complexities of accommodating an adult kidney in a child's body.

The young patient, Shreyas, faced rapid health deterioration due to chronic kidney disease complicated by previous surgeries and a non-functional bladder. The team used peritoneal dialysis pre-surgery to support kidney function and prepare his body. His grandmother, moved by his suffering, made the brave decision to be the donor.

(With inputs from agencies.)