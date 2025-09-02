South Africa Marks African Traditional Medicine Day with National Commemoration

South Africa hosted a vibrant national commemoration of African Traditional Medicine Day in Moruleng, Moses Kotane Local Municipality, reaffirming its commitment to integrating traditional medicine into the national health system and advancing it as a vital component of primary healthcare.

Honouring a Landmark Continental Resolution

African Traditional Medicine Day is celebrated annually on 31 August across the continent. It commemorates the landmark resolution adopted in 2000 by African health ministers during the 50th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. That resolution recognized the crucial role of traditional medicine in delivering accessible, affordable, and culturally rooted healthcare to millions of Africans.

In South Africa, the 2025 commemoration brought together Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla, the Chairperson of the Interim Traditional Medicine Practitioners Council, traditional health practitioners, and a range of dignitaries and community leaders.

A Ceremony Rooted in Ancestral Knowledge

The event opened with a sacred cleansing ritual using Impepho (Mphepho), a traditional herb widely used in African spirituality for purification and ancestral connection. The ritual set a solemn and respectful tone for the celebrations, symbolizing the continuity of indigenous healing wisdom in modern times.

Strengthening Community Health Through Training

One of the highlights was a practical demonstration by traditional health practitioners who have undergone training supported by WHO. They showcased their enhanced skills in managing noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

This followed a recent joint training of 51 traditional practitioners and community health workers, underscoring the growing collaboration between biomedical and traditional health systems. The initiative aims to bolster prevention, early detection, and referral systems, ensuring communities benefit from both traditional knowledge and modern medical practices.

WHO and South Africa’s Policy Leadership

The WHO Representative in South Africa praised the country for its progress over the last 24 years since the African Regional Strategy on Traditional Medicine was adopted. The address emphasized South Africa’s strong policy and legislative frameworks, which regulate and support traditional medicine practice while ensuring patient safety.

The commemoration also marked the launch of the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, which elevates traditional medicine within the global health agenda and provides a roadmap for integrating indigenous knowledge systems into universal health coverage.

Priorities for Integration and Regulation

The event highlighted several priorities shaping the future of traditional medicine in Africa:

Integration of safe, evidence-based practices into national health systems.

Strengthening regulation and referral pathways to protect patients and formalize traditional practice.

Respecting indigenous knowledge while ensuring equitable benefit-sharing with communities.

Encouraging collaboration between biomedical doctors and traditional healers.

Traditional Medicine: A Cornerstone of African Healthcare

Traditional African medicine, which combines herbalism, spiritual practices, and holistic approaches to healing, continues to play a central role in Africa’s health systems. It is estimated that 80% of Africa’s population relies on traditional medicine, particularly in rural areas, where it remains the most accessible and affordable form of healthcare.

For many, it is not only a health resource but also a cultural anchor, connecting individuals to ancestral heritage and community-based systems of care.

South Africa’s Role on the Global Stage

South Africa has positioned itself as a leader in advancing traditional medicine both regionally and globally. Its efforts are recognized within platforms such as the African Union (AU), the World Health Organization (WHO), BRICS, and the G20.

By promoting regulated practice, South Africa seeks to strengthen the credibility and safety of traditional medicine, ensuring its contribution to primary healthcare, sustainable development, and cultural preservation.

A Celebration of Heritage and Health

The 2025 commemoration in Moruleng was not only a policy milestone but also a cultural celebration. It reaffirmed the enduring value of African healing systems and the importance of ensuring that these practices continue to evolve in harmony with scientific standards, while staying true to their cultural and spiritual roots.

As Africa confronts rising health challenges, including noncommunicable diseases, pandemics, and health inequities, traditional medicine remains a powerful tool in bridging gaps, strengthening communities, and reinforcing the holistic vision of health.