Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

Health Minister Balbir Singh has deployed 818 medical teams in flood-hit Punjab to ensure no one is without care. Daily camps and mobile teams address diverse ailments. Emphasizing disease prevention, 11,103 ASHA workers are active. With 424 ambulances, the state ensures 24x7 rapid response.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:56 IST
Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh announced the deployment of 818 medical teams in flood-hit regions, comprising 458 rapid response squads and 360 mobile units with essential medicines. This massive effort aims to ensure comprehensive medical coverage for all affected residents.

Daily medical camps conducted in the affected zones and shelters have so far treated over 31,876 patients for illnesses like diarrhoea, diabetes, and respiratory issues. The health initiative is particularly focused on pregnant women, ensuring they receive necessary antenatal check-ups.

To further the state's readiness, officials have stockpiled 66 essential drugs and ensured funding for necessary medical supplies. The department also operates 424 ambulances, augmented by contributions from the Indian Medical Association and NGOs. Two boat ambulances and a helicopter are on standby for critical evacuations in hard-hit areas.

