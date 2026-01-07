ASHA Workers Intensify Protests Over Pay and Insurance Demands
ASHA workers demonstrated outside West Bengal's health department headquarters, demanding a raise in their monthly honorarium and insurance coverage. The protest turned tense when barricades were breached. They threatened to boycott elections if demands go unmet. BJP leader Majumdar backed their cause.
Hundreds of ASHA workers staged a protest outside the 'Swasthya Bhawan', the West Bengal health department's headquarters in Salt Lake, demanding an increase in minimum monthly honorariums and insurance coverage.
The demonstration escalated as protesters breached barricades, prompting police to secure the building's main gate. Efforts to enter were thwarted, leading to a sit-in at the entrance.
The workers sought at least Rs 15,000 per month and Rs 5 lakh insurance in case of duty-related deaths, threatening an election boycott if demands remain unmet. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar criticized the state's inadequate healthcare service, expressing support for the protest.
