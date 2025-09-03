Left Menu

Revamping Drug Trials: Cutting Red Tape in India's Pharma Sector

The Indian government plans to amend clinical trial rules, halving the time to process applications for new drug test licenses. This initiative aims to simplify licensing procedures, improve regulatory efficiency, and boost India's appeal for pharmaceutical research, aligning domestic regulations with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:56 IST
Revamping Drug Trials: Cutting Red Tape in India's Pharma Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is moving to streamline its pharmaceutical sector regulations by amending the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. This initiative will halve the time required to process applications for test licenses for new drug manufacturing, aiming to enhance ease of doing business.

The Union health ministry has opened a channel for public feedback on these proposed amendments, detailed in an August 28 gazette notification. The changes focus on simplifying the test license and BA/BE study applications, potentially removing the need for licenses in certain categories.

With a reduction in statutory processing time from 90 to 45 days, the amendments are set to benefit stakeholders by expediting application processes. The reforms are part of a larger effort to foster growth in India's pharmaceutical industry, making the country more attractive for global clinical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

 Global
2
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

 India
3
Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

 Global
4
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Pos...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025