Revamping Drug Trials: Cutting Red Tape in India's Pharma Sector

The Centre is moving to streamline its pharmaceutical sector regulations by amending the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. This initiative will halve the time required to process applications for test licenses for new drug manufacturing, aiming to enhance ease of doing business.

The Union health ministry has opened a channel for public feedback on these proposed amendments, detailed in an August 28 gazette notification. The changes focus on simplifying the test license and BA/BE study applications, potentially removing the need for licenses in certain categories.

With a reduction in statutory processing time from 90 to 45 days, the amendments are set to benefit stakeholders by expediting application processes. The reforms are part of a larger effort to foster growth in India's pharmaceutical industry, making the country more attractive for global clinical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)