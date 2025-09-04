U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

July witnessed U.S. job openings plummet to a 10-month low, with more individuals unemployed than available positions for the first time since the pandemic began. This aligns with the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut, despite layoffs remaining relatively low, according to a Labor Department report.

The slowdown in the labor market is attributed to President Trump's tariffs and immigration measures, which have reduced labor supply. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book highlighted an uptick in job-seekers in August, indicating gradual erosion in the labor market as inflationary pressures continue to be managed.

Marking a drop in sectors like healthcare and retail, job openings decreased by 176,000 to 7.181 million by July's end, the lowest since September 2024. Financial markets are bracing for a rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting, with some analysts maintaining that the labor market remains stable overall, despite notable declines in certain areas.