Karnataka Mandates Immediate Aid for Accident Victims

The Karnataka government has issued a stringent directive mandating all medical establishments and practitioners to deliver immediate emergency treatment to accident victims, regardless of payment status. This move aims to reinforce existing legal obligations and ensure no delay in providing critical care to those in need.

A recent circular highlighted provisions under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, extending the definition of 'accident victim' to encompass various medico-legal cases such as burns, poisoning, or criminal assaults. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in penalties of up to Rs one lakh.

Further bolstered by the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Act, 2016, this directive underscores the necessity of offering free medical screening and necessary treatment. Hospitals lacking resources must stabilize patients before transfer, ensuring no compromise on critical care, in line with the state's Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)