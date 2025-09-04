Left Menu

Karnataka Mandates Immediate Aid for Accident Victims

The Karnataka government has mandated that all medical establishments provide immediate emergency treatment to accident victims without delay or demand for advance payment. New directives reiterate legal obligations under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, including coverage for various medico-legal cases, with penalties for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has issued a stringent directive mandating all medical establishments and practitioners to deliver immediate emergency treatment to accident victims, regardless of payment status. This move aims to reinforce existing legal obligations and ensure no delay in providing critical care to those in need.

A recent circular highlighted provisions under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, extending the definition of 'accident victim' to encompass various medico-legal cases such as burns, poisoning, or criminal assaults. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in penalties of up to Rs one lakh.

Further bolstered by the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Act, 2016, this directive underscores the necessity of offering free medical screening and necessary treatment. Hospitals lacking resources must stabilize patients before transfer, ensuring no compromise on critical care, in line with the state's Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

