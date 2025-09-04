India's Infant Mortality Rate Hits Historic Low

India has achieved a significant milestone in public health, with the infant mortality rate (IMR) plummeting to an unprecedented low of 25, marking a 37.5 percent reduction from 40 in 2013, according to the Sample Registration System 2023 report by the Registrar General of India.

The report underscores a dramatic decline of 80 percent in IMR since 1971, reflecting substantial improvements in healthcare access and quality across the nation. Despite this progress, disparities remain, with Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh registering the highest IMR at 37, while Manipur leads with the lowest at 3.

Accompanying this decline, both birth and death rates have also decreased significantly over five decades, with current figures dropping to 18.4 and 6.4 respectively. The narrowing rural-urban differentials highlight progress, although challenges persist as Bihar reports the highest birth rate, contrasting with Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the lowest.