Aid Crisis: Nigerian Children Face Starvation Due to Funding Collapse

Conflict-displaced families in northeastern Nigeria struggle as U.S. and Western countries cut aid funding, leading to closed or food-depleted nutrition centers. U.N. reports 31 million facing food shortages, with the worst crisis in the northeast, affecting 2.3 million displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are grappling with severe food shortages as critical nutrition centers struggle to operate due to a collapse in aid funding from the United States and other Western nations.

According to the U.N., Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has 31 million people facing food shortages, more than any other nation. The northeast is the worst affected area, with 2.3 million people displaced amidst a 15-year war between Islamist insurgents and the Nigerian army. Hadiza Ibrahim, a displaced person for a decade, relies on a local nutrition center in Dikwa, Borno State, where supplies are running low.

The humanitarian crisis worsened when President Donald Trump froze U.S. aid, previously covering 60% of humanitarian operations in Nigeria. Despite growing needs, other countries like Britain, France, and Germany have reduced their contributions, worsening the situation on the ground significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

