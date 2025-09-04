ICMR Licenses Nine Indigenous Medical Technologies to Industry at MedTech Expo

In a landmark step toward strengthening India’s healthcare innovation ecosystem, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today licensed nine cutting-edge technologies to industry partners under its Medical Innovations–Patent Mitra initiative. The licensing ceremony, held during the inaugural session of the India MedTech Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, resulted in 17 licensing agreements across diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and vaccine development.

Accelerating Lab-to-Market Journey

Senior ICMR officials hailed the milestone as a model of how public research and private industry can work together to deliver high-quality, affordable, and homegrown healthcare solutions. The licensed technologies, developed by various ICMR institutes, will now be scaled for mass production and distributed nationwide, ensuring last-mile access to life-saving tools.

Launched on 8 March 2025 during the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA 2025), the Patent Mitra initiative was conceptualized with guidance from NITI Aayog and supported by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It streamlines patenting processes, intellectual property (IP) support, and technology transfers, enabling public-funded innovations to reach communities faster.

Technologies Licensed

The following innovations were licensed to Indian pharmaceutical and biotech companies:

Multistage Malaria Vaccine → Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Techinvention Lifecare, Panacea Biotec, Biological E Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences.

Diagnostic ELISA kits (IgM antibodies) Japanese Encephalitis → Diatek Healthcare, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals. Dengue → Diatek Healthcare, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals. Chikungunya → Diatek Healthcare, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, Matrix Labs.

AFuPEPLISA immunodiagnostic kit (for Aspergillus fumigatus antibodies) → Medsource Ozone Biomedicals.

Colorimetric isothermal (LAMP) assay for Monkeypox detection → SmartQR Technologies.

Colorimetric RT-LAMP assay for Nipah virus detection → SmartQR Technologies.

Novel glycoconjugate Salmonella vaccine → Biological E Ltd.

Novel oral Shigella vaccine (multi-serotype outer membrane vesicles) → Biological E Ltd.

Together, these technologies cover infectious disease diagnostics, epidemic preparedness, and new-generation vaccines, addressing critical gaps in public health.

Boost for India’s Healthcare Innovation Landscape

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research & DG, ICMR, said the initiative strengthens ICMR’s role as both an innovator and enabler. He highlighted that ICMR, through Patent Mitra and MedTech Mitra, is committed to deepening academia-industry collaboration and ensuring innovations reach citizens.

“These partnerships exemplify how India can translate scientific breakthroughs into affordable, accessible solutions for public health, while also contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Dr. Bahl stated.

Industry Partnerships: Expanding Reach and Impact

With manufacturing and distribution expertise from leading industry partners, these technologies are expected to rapidly scale. Companies such as Biological E, Zydus, Panacea Biotec, and Indian Immunologicals bring robust R&D pipelines and global outreach, while diagnostics firms like Diatek, Medsource Ozone, SmartQR, and Matrix Labs will enable mass deployment of affordable testing kits.

The partnerships ensure that publicly developed innovations translate into community impact, addressing diseases that disproportionately affect India’s population.

India MedTech Expo 2025: A Showcase of Leadership

The India MedTech Expo 2025 (4–6 September), themed “India: Global MedTech Manufacturing Hub – Precision Engineering yet Affordable,” serves as a platform for startups, MSMEs, R&D institutes, PLI beneficiaries, and hospitals. The expo also draws over 150 international buyers from 30+ countries, offering India a global stage to demonstrate its growing strength in medical technologies.

Supported by leading industry associations including AIMED, CII, FICCI, NATHEALTH, USIBC, and USISPF, the event is consolidating India’s emergence as a trusted hub for healthcare innovation, manufacturing, and exports.

Looking Ahead

The licensing of nine technologies underlines India’s ability to innovate locally and scale globally. By combining public research, government policy, and private sector expertise, the Patent Mitra initiative is creating a robust pipeline of solutions that can address not only national health needs but also contribute to global epidemic preparedness.

With initiatives like this, India is moving steadily toward its goal of becoming a knowledge-driven, innovation-powered healthcare leader, fulfilling the twin vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047.