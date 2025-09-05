Healing Hands: AIIMS Team Delivers Aid to Flood-Ravaged North India
A team of 11 doctors and numerous nurses from AIIMS, Delhi, are providing medical aid in flood-affected areas of North India. Specialists from various medical fields are part of the team offering relief amidst deadly monsoon-triggered landslides and floods, which have claimed at least 90 lives.
An expert medical team from AIIMS, Delhi, comprised of 11 doctors and an equal number of nurses, has been dispatched to deliver crucial medical aid to areas afflicted by floods in Punjab and other northern states.
The contingent, featuring specialists in disciplines such as Medicine, Psychiatry, and Paediatrics, is on the ground offering vital support amid challenging conditions.
Triggered by monsoon rains, landslides and flash floods have plagued North India, resulting in the death of at least 90 individuals, with many more displaced across states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.
