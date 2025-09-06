Left Menu

Doctor Assault Sparks Outrage in Sikkim

In Sikkim's Gyalshing district, two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor at Dentam primary health centre. The attack, reportedly fueled by alcohol, involved verbal and physical abuse. The local police apprehended the suspects, and the incident has raised concerns among medical professionals throughout the state.

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through Sikkim's medical community, two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor. The alleged attack occurred at Dentam primary health centre around 8 pm on Friday, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, according to police reports.

Gyalshing's Superintendent of Police, Tshering Sherpa, confirmed that the doctor was verbally abused and physically manhandled by two patient attendants. A case has been filed at the Dentam police station, and the accused are now in custody.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among doctors statewide. Medical professionals are urging authorities to ensure the safety and security of healthcare workers in an effort to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

