Revolutionizing Healthcare: AIIMS Raipur Launches Central India’s First Government Robotic Surgery Facility

In a significant advancement for central India's healthcare, AIIMS Raipur has introduced the region's first government-operated robotic surgery system. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai officially inaugurated the system, named 'Dev Hast', and highlighted its potential to transform medical treatment across Chhattisgarh and neighboring states.

The introduction of the robotic surgical system at AIIMS Raipur is a major step forward in the state's healthcare infrastructure. The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance medical facilities in the region, which include the recent approval of five new medical colleges and the ongoing construction of a 5,000-bed Medicity in Nava Raipur.

In his comments, Chief Minister Sai recalled his advocacy for advanced healthcare during his tenure as an MP, emphasizing the need for local facilities to ease the patient load on New Delhi's AIIMS. He also announced the construction of a 'Parijan Niwas' to provide accommodation for patients' relatives, reflecting a commitment to comprehensive healthcare support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)