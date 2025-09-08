Punjab's Health Network Inundated: A Call for Central Relief

Punjab's health infrastructure has suffered severe damage due to recent floods, with losses estimated at Rs 780 crore. State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has urged the Central government to provide a relief package to assist in recovery efforts.

The floods not only devastated health facilities but also took a toll on crops, homes, and overall infrastructure, according to Dr Singh. Machinery and medicines worth Rs 130 crore have been ruined, and 1,280 dispensaries and health centers were affected.

To combat the crisis, the health department, supported by several NGOs, is delivering medical aid to flood-hit areas. Minister Singh has communicated the extent of the damage to Health Minister J P Nadda and appealed alongside fellow minister Aman Arora for a substantial aid package from the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)