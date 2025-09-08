Left Menu

Punjab's Health Network Inundated: A Call for Central Relief

Floods have devastated Punjab's health infrastructure, causing losses of Rs 780 crore. State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh called for Central assistance, revealing severe damage to hospitals, dispensaries, and community health centers. The state seeks a Rs 20,000 crore relief package to rebuild affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:50 IST
  • India

Punjab's health infrastructure has suffered severe damage due to recent floods, with losses estimated at Rs 780 crore. State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has urged the Central government to provide a relief package to assist in recovery efforts.

The floods not only devastated health facilities but also took a toll on crops, homes, and overall infrastructure, according to Dr Singh. Machinery and medicines worth Rs 130 crore have been ruined, and 1,280 dispensaries and health centers were affected.

To combat the crisis, the health department, supported by several NGOs, is delivering medical aid to flood-hit areas. Minister Singh has communicated the extent of the damage to Health Minister J P Nadda and appealed alongside fellow minister Aman Arora for a substantial aid package from the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

