New Zealand’s 24/7 Digital Health Service Delivers Over 21,000 Consultations

New Zealand’s newly launched 24/7 digital health service has already provided more than 21,000 consultations since its rollout in July, offering faster and more accessible care for patients unable to see their regular GP. Health Minister Simeon Brown highlighted the success of the service, describing it as a vital step toward reducing wait times, easing pressure on hospitals, and expanding healthcare access nationwide.

Early Impact and Reach

In just a few months, the service has:

Delivered 21,740 consultations to 19,331 people across the country.

Been used primarily when a timely GP appointment was unavailable , accounting for 71.6% of bookings .

Provided treatment for 83.5% of patients without the need for follow-up from an in-person GP.

Minister Brown emphasised the impact on emergency departments, noting that many patients received answers and treatment immediately for non-urgent concerns that would otherwise burden hospital services.

“This service is reaching people in every corner of the country, from our busiest cities to our smallest rural towns. That shows it is making a real difference for those who might otherwise face long waits or long drives just to see a doctor,” Brown said.

Who Is Using the Service?

The data shows strong uptake among:

Working-age adults , particularly those aged 20–39 years .

Parents with young children , especially for those under 10 years old .

Communities across all ethnicities, reflecting widespread engagement across New Zealand’s diverse population.

By targeting everyday health issues with quick, accessible consultations, the platform has become especially valuable for families balancing work, childcare, and limited time to attend in-person appointments.

Bridging Gaps in Healthcare

The digital platform has been praised for bridging healthcare gaps, particularly in rural and remote areas where travel times and limited GP availability can create major barriers. By providing a direct link to professional medical advice at any hour, the service has eased uncertainty for patients and prevented escalation of minor issues into emergencies.

Brown stated: “This digital service provides easily accessible healthcare when it’s needed, bridging the gap when people might otherwise be left waiting, worrying, or unsure where to turn. For many families, that makes a real difference in their daily lives.”

A Step Toward Modern Healthcare

The initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to modernising healthcare through digital solutions, ensuring equity of access regardless of geography. The rollout aligns with international trends where telehealth and digital platforms are becoming core components of primary care systems.

Brown stressed that this is only the beginning: “Our Government is committed to ensuring every New Zealander can access timely, quality healthcare. Digital health solutions are a key part of delivering that.”

Looking Ahead

With its early success, the digital health service is expected to expand its scope, potentially incorporating mental health consultations, ongoing chronic condition management, and integration with wider health records for more seamless care. For now, its strong uptake demonstrates a growing trust among New Zealanders in digital-first healthcare.