Telangana Boosts Cancer Care Accessibility and International Nursing Opportunities

The Telangana government has inaugurated Day Care Cancer Centres in 34 state hospitals to improve cancer care accessibility. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha highlighted plans for regional cancer centres and an initiative to teach German and Japanese to nursing students, enhancing job prospects in those countries.

The Telangana government has taken a significant step in improving cancer care accessibility by inaugurating Day Care Cancer Centres across 34 Government General Hospitals in the state. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha virtually launched these centres from Sangareddy's government medical college.

The minister emphasized the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment, as the state records approximately 55,000 cancer cases annually—projected to increase to 65,000 within the next five years. Until now, cancer treatment was limited to two major hospitals in Hyderabad, but the new centres aim to make care accessible in every district.

Furthermore, the health department signed an MoU with the English and Foreign Languages University to teach German and Japanese to nursing students. This initiative aims to equip students with language skills needed for employment opportunities in Germany and Japan, addressing the high demand for nurses in these countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

