Construction Sector Unites on World Suicide Prevention Day with New Wellbeing Push

New Zealand’s Mental Health Minister, Matt Doocey, marked World Suicide Prevention Day by joining forces with MATES in Construction and ASB to launch the Construction Industry Wellbeing Survey. The initiative highlights a growing national effort to address suicide prevention, particularly in high-stress industries such as construction, where mental health challenges remain a significant concern.

Changing the Narrative on Suicide

Speaking at the event, Minister Doocey emphasized that this year’s theme—“Changing the narrative on suicide”—is about reducing stigma, reinforcing that “it’s okay to not be okay,” and encouraging people to reach out for help. He underlined that even a small gesture, such as checking in on a mate, can make a critical difference in someone’s life.

“New Zealand continues to face stubbornly high suicide rates. Last year, 617 people died by suspected suicide,” Doocey noted. “Behind that number are grieving families, friends, colleagues, and entire communities.”

Strengthening the National Response

In June, the government launched a new Suicide Prevention Action Plan, backed by an additional $16 million investment per year, lifting the total budget to $36 million. The plan introduces 21 new health-focused actions and 13 cross-agency initiatives. Together, these measures are designed to expand access to prevention and postvention services, strengthen early intervention, and build a skilled workforce equipped to support those at risk.

Among the initiatives already underway are:

“Top Up” Campaign – A wellbeing promotion drive encouraging people to look after their mental health.

Crisis Recovery Cafes – Safe, community-based spaces offering immediate support for those in distress.

Peer Support in Emergency Departments – Funding for trained peer workers to provide practical and emotional support to individuals seeking urgent help.

A Whole-of-Community Effort

The Minister stressed that suicide prevention cannot rest solely on government shoulders, but must be a shared responsibility across society. “Everyone has a role to play in suicide prevention,” Doocey said. “New Zealand has come a long way in being more open about mental health, and we are backing this up with the largest ever investment in suicide prevention so people can access timely, compassionate support.”

Looking Ahead

The construction industry survey, launched today, aims to better understand the wellbeing needs of workers in a sector often exposed to long hours, financial pressures, and physical demands. By gathering detailed insights, policymakers and industry leaders hope to shape more effective mental health strategies tailored to the unique challenges of construction professionals.

As World Suicide Prevention Day reminds the nation, addressing suicide is about more than just statistics. It is about people—families, communities, and workplaces—coming together to ensure that no one has to struggle in silence.