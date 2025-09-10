Odisha Launches 'Jeevan Zindabad' to Combat Rising Suicides

In response to an alarming rise in suicide rates, with around 16 deaths daily, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has emphasized that self-destruction is not a solution. His message coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, as the state unveils 'Jeevan Zindabad' to promote awareness.

Majhi, through social media platform X, characterized suicide as stemming from a weak mindset and announced the statewide launch of the 'Jeevan Zindabad' program. He urged citizens to pledge their commitment to loving life and overcoming problems, highlighting the government's dedication to this cause.

Recent incidents, including student suicides, hastened this initiative, with figures showing a troubling increase in such cases, notably within campuses. Experts point to domestic challenges, love affairs, failures, and mental stress as contributing factors. The campaign involves societal collaboration to spread this crucial message of hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)