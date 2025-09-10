Left Menu

Odisha Launches 'Jeevan Zindabad' to Combat Rising Suicides

Odisha's government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is launching the 'Jeevan Zindabad' campaign for World Suicide Prevention Day to combat the state's rising suicide rates. Targeting awareness, especially among youth, the program involves multiple sectors to address societal pressure and mental health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:13 IST
Odisha Launches 'Jeevan Zindabad' to Combat Rising Suicides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an alarming rise in suicide rates, with around 16 deaths daily, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has emphasized that self-destruction is not a solution. His message coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, as the state unveils 'Jeevan Zindabad' to promote awareness.

Majhi, through social media platform X, characterized suicide as stemming from a weak mindset and announced the statewide launch of the 'Jeevan Zindabad' program. He urged citizens to pledge their commitment to loving life and overcoming problems, highlighting the government's dedication to this cause.

Recent incidents, including student suicides, hastened this initiative, with figures showing a troubling increase in such cases, notably within campuses. Experts point to domestic challenges, love affairs, failures, and mental stress as contributing factors. The campaign involves societal collaboration to spread this crucial message of hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

 India
2
Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

 United Kingdom
3
Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced eviction' case.

Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced e...

 India
4
Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Policy?

Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Poli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025