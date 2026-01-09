Left Menu

Paving the Path for Mental Health Reform: India Takes Collective Responsibility

The International Mental Health Policy Summit sets a new course for mental health advocacy in India. Featuring keynote speeches and panel discussions on holistic approaches, the Summit emphasizes cultural roots, systemic reforms, and ethical accountability, aiming to transcend individual initiatives for nationwide mental health improvement.

ISMHAA National Summit Marks a Defining Moment for India's Mental Health Movement. Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking initiative, the International Mental Health Policy Summit organized by the International Society for Mental Health Advocacy and Action (ISMHAA) launched in New Delhi, India on January 9, calling for cultural rootedness, systemic reform, and collective responsibility in mental health advocacy.

The event began with a Welcome Address by Dr. Mahendra Kabra of ISMHAA, who highlighted India's pivotal moment in its mental health evolution, stressing the crucial role of societal responsibility. The summit featured prominent figures like Dr. Arthur C. Evans and Dr. Ann Vernon, who advocated for a shift from illness-centric models to preventive, holistic systems.

As the Summit concluded, key takeaways included creating a central regulatory body, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and integrating cultural wisdom into modern practices. By presenting a White Paper to India's Parliamentary body, the Summit affirmed its commitment to translating discourse into policy actions for a better mental health future in India.

