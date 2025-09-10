Left Menu

Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovation

Medicall Delhi is hosting its 43rd medical exhibition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from September 19-21, 2025. The event features over 500 exhibitors showcasing more than 10,000 products. Highlights include sourcing medical equipment, seminars on hospital management, and networking opportunities for industry professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:47 IST
Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Medicall Delhi is set to host its 43rd edition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from September 19 to 21, 2025. The event promises a comprehensive showcase of medical devices and equipment, drawing over 500 exhibitors and featuring more than 10,000 products. Attendees can explore offerings ranging from surgical tools to advanced technology such as AI-based solutions and 3D printed implants.

In addition to the expansive exhibition, participants will benefit from educational seminars addressing practical challenges in hospital management. Topics include strategic space planning, effective budget control, and advanced utility planning, providing valuable insights for hospital owners and healthcare professionals.

The event serves as a vital networking platform, encouraging collaboration and innovation within the healthcare industry. Attendees are urged to pre-register online to facilitate quick access and to utilize the Medicall app for scheduling appointments with exhibitors. The exhibition is particularly crucial for hospital decision-makers seeking cost-effective procurement solutions and strategic growth opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Lawyers Demand Justice: Indefinite Strike in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Lawyers Demand Justice: Indefinite Strike in Mathura

 India
2
Controversial Comments Cost Shadow Cabinet Position

Controversial Comments Cost Shadow Cabinet Position

 Global
3
L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

 India
4
SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025