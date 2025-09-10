Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovation

Medicall Delhi is set to host its 43rd edition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from September 19 to 21, 2025. The event promises a comprehensive showcase of medical devices and equipment, drawing over 500 exhibitors and featuring more than 10,000 products. Attendees can explore offerings ranging from surgical tools to advanced technology such as AI-based solutions and 3D printed implants.

In addition to the expansive exhibition, participants will benefit from educational seminars addressing practical challenges in hospital management. Topics include strategic space planning, effective budget control, and advanced utility planning, providing valuable insights for hospital owners and healthcare professionals.

The event serves as a vital networking platform, encouraging collaboration and innovation within the healthcare industry. Attendees are urged to pre-register online to facilitate quick access and to utilize the Medicall app for scheduling appointments with exhibitors. The exhibition is particularly crucial for hospital decision-makers seeking cost-effective procurement solutions and strategic growth opportunities.