Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill

In a significant decision, Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday voted against a proposed bill that would have afforded limited legal rights to same-sex couples whose marriages or relationships were registered abroad.

The bill, brought forth by the government, aimed to establish a registration system to secure specific rights for these couples. Rights included hospital visitation and funeral arrangements, which are usually reserved for recognized relationships.

This move marks a setback for advocates of same-sex rights in Hong Kong, highlighting the ongoing struggle for legal recognition and equality in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)