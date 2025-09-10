Left Menu

Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill

Hong Kong's Legislative Council has vetoed a proposal that aimed to grant limited legal rights to same-sex couples with overseas marriage or relationship registrations. The bill sought to introduce a system for recognizing these relationships, allowing couples rights such as hospital visitation and funeral arrangements.

Updated: 10-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant decision, Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday voted against a proposed bill that would have afforded limited legal rights to same-sex couples whose marriages or relationships were registered abroad.

The bill, brought forth by the government, aimed to establish a registration system to secure specific rights for these couples. Rights included hospital visitation and funeral arrangements, which are usually reserved for recognized relationships.

This move marks a setback for advocates of same-sex rights in Hong Kong, highlighting the ongoing struggle for legal recognition and equality in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

