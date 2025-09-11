Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hospital Wheelchair Availability

A viral video showing a young man carrying his elderly father at Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital has sparked controversy. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian refuted claims of inadequate wheelchair availability, emphasizing that the son's actions were out of concern. The hospital is conducting an inquiry following public criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst social media buzz, a viral video depicting a young man carrying his frail father at Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital has stirred public outcry and speculation.

Addressing the issue, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian dismissed claims of inadequate wheelchair provisions, attributing the son's actions to genuine concern for his elderly father.

Following the incident, the hospital's Dean, M Geethanjali, announced the suspension of two contract workers and an investigation into claims of extortion for wheelchair services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

