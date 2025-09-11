Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hospital Wheelchair Availability

Amidst social media buzz, a viral video depicting a young man carrying his frail father at Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital has stirred public outcry and speculation.

Addressing the issue, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian dismissed claims of inadequate wheelchair provisions, attributing the son's actions to genuine concern for his elderly father.

Following the incident, the hospital's Dean, M Geethanjali, announced the suspension of two contract workers and an investigation into claims of extortion for wheelchair services.

