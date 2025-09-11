Left Menu

Odisha Launches 'Healthy Diet Campaign' Targeting Obesity Among Rural Women

The Odisha government, in collaboration with UNICEF, has initiated a 'Healthy Diet Campaign' across 74,000 anganwadi centers to combat obesity among rural women. The campaign, launched by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, emphasizes traditional, homemade foods to replace junk food and promote healthier lifestyles.

Updated: 11-09-2025 21:59 IST

In a proactive move against obesity, the Odisha government has rolled out a 'Healthy Diet Campaign' in partnership with UNICEF, aiming to impact rural women across over 74,000 anganwadi centers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, responsible for the Women and Child Development portfolio, highlighted the necessity of homemade foods and the inclusion of local treasures like millet, water, and green vegetables in daily diets.

The campaign addresses alarming trends of physical inactivity and junk food consumption. Tribal women's natural food choices were praised, and a call to incorporate seasonal fruits was made. The Women and Child Development Department is actively changing eating habits among children as well.

