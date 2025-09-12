Left Menu

U.S. Budget Deficit Narrows as Tariffs Boost Revenues

The U.S. budget deficit for August decreased by $35 billion, driven by increased customs receipts from tariffs. Despite a year-to-date rise in the deficit, revenues are expected to be better due to September tax payments. Customs duties have become a crucial revenue source behind withheld tax payments.

Updated: 12-09-2025 01:16 IST
The United States saw its budget deficit for August decrease by $35 billion compared to the previous year, thanks to tariffs that boosted net customs receipts by approximately $22.5 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

Despite a rising year-to-date deficit, reaching $1.973 trillion, there is optimism that it might not exceed $2 trillion due to higher anticipated revenues in September from quarterly tax payments.

The increase in customs receipts has established them as a significant federal revenue source, the third highest after withheld and non-withheld individual tax payments.

