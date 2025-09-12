U.S. Budget Deficit Narrows as Tariffs Boost Revenues

The United States saw its budget deficit for August decrease by $35 billion compared to the previous year, thanks to tariffs that boosted net customs receipts by approximately $22.5 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

Despite a rising year-to-date deficit, reaching $1.973 trillion, there is optimism that it might not exceed $2 trillion due to higher anticipated revenues in September from quarterly tax payments.

The increase in customs receipts has established them as a significant federal revenue source, the third highest after withheld and non-withheld individual tax payments.