US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Tariffs Amid Domestic Legal Battles

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on major cases, including President Trump's tariffs. In Texas, a teachers' union is contesting state investigations of social media posts following Charlie Kirk's assassination. Meanwhile, the USDA appoints Justin Benavidez as chief economist, and several other legal battles unfold across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to issue key rulings this Friday, notably addressing cases concerning the legality of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The court remains mum about specific decisions but has indicated the likelihood of releases during its bench session.

In Texas, the American Federation of Teachers' union has initiated a lawsuit against state probes into teacher social media posts related to the assassination of conservative personality Charlie Kirk. The lawsuit seeks to prevent further investigations citing freedom of expression concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of Justin Benavidez as its new chief economist, anticipated to steer significant economic research and provide guidance on farm economics amid ongoing agricultural challenges.

