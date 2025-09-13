Left Menu

Ayurveda's Role in Balancing Mind and Body for Modern Wellness

Ayurveda emphasizes the interconnectedness of emotional and physical health, offering holistic practices for balance. By understanding personal constitutions and energy imbalances, individuals can adopt lifestyle adjustments, dietary changes, and breathing practices to improve emotional stability and wellness, complemented by modern therapies.

13-09-2025
Emotional health and physical well-being are deeply intertwined, according to experts who highlight Ayurveda's holistic approach to balancing these elements. The traditional Indian system sees well-being as a harmony between mind, body, and soul, influenced by energy forces known as 'Vata,' 'Pitta,' and 'Kapha.'

Dr. Puneet Dhawan from Karma Ayurveda explained that anxiety and sadness are symptoms of imbalances in the body's energy. By determining which energy is disturbed, recommendations can be made for lifestyle changes and practices that promote calm and stability. Managing 'Vata,' 'Pitta,' and 'Kapha' can lead to emotional clarity.

Dr. R P Parasher emphasized that Ayurveda provides practical tools like yoga, meditation, and mindful eating to enhance emotional resilience, complementing modern therapies. As global mental health concerns rise, Ayurveda's framework offers a meaningful way to connect emotional and physical health effectively.

