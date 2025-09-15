Left Menu

In what doctors on Monday said was a rare case, a woman gave birth to quadruplets at the District Hospital in Satara.According to doctors, the occurrence of quadruplet births is extremely rare, estimated at a frequency of one in 10 lakh to 5 crore deliveries.However, the case is even more unusual since the woman had delivered twins earlier, they added.She gave birth on Friday evening after being admitted with breathlessness and labour pains, doctors said.

Double rarity: Woman gives birth to quadruplets at Satara hospital; had delivered twins earlier
In what doctors on Monday said was a rare case, a woman gave birth to quadruplets at the District Hospital in Satara.

According to doctors, the occurrence of quadruplet births is extremely rare, estimated at a frequency of one in 10 lakh to 5 crore deliveries.

However, the case is even more unusual since the woman had delivered twins earlier, they added.

She gave birth on Friday evening after being admitted with breathlessness and labour pains, doctors said.

''Upon examination by the hospital staff and specialists, it was discovered that she was carrying four babies. Considering the seriousness of the condition and the fragile health of the mother, an emergency Caesarean section was performed,'' said District Civil Surgeon Dr Yuvraj Karpe.

''The complex surgery was successfully carried out by gynaecologists Dr Sadashiv Desai and Dr. Tushar Masram, anaesthetist Dr Nilam Kadam, paediatrician Dr Deepali Rathode Patil, and support staff. It was guided by Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Satara,'' he said.

Both the mother and her four babies are healthy and under medical observation, the doctor added.

