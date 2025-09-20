Left Menu

U.S. Vaccine Panel Shifts Approach on COVID-19 Recommendations

A U.S. vaccine advisory panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recommended making COVID-19 vaccines available for all ages under a shared clinical decision-making model. This decision comes amidst ongoing debates regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines under the restructured advisory committee.

20-09-2025
In a significant shift, a U.S. vaccine advisory panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced new COVID-19 vaccine recommendations on Friday, advocating for their availability across all age groups. This approach emphasizes a shared clinical decision-making process with physicians.

The panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, made its recommendations amidst deep divisions over the future of U.S. immunization schedules, echoing long-standing vaccine concerns promoted by Kennedy. These vaccines, under shared clinical decision-making, are generally covered by insurance programs.

The meeting saw heated discussions focusing on the basic science behind the shots, which are typically addressed before FDA approval. This included a re-vote on Thursday's decision regarding the MMRV vaccine and safety presentations by vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer and Moderna, asserting their products' reliability.

