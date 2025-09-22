Alkem Laboratories Unveils Affordable Biosimilar for Breast Cancer Treatment

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of a new biosimilar product for breast cancer treatment in India. The unveiling of Pertuza injection, a pertuzumab biosimilar, marks a significant addition to Alkem's oncology portfolio, aimed at treating HER2-positive breast cancer.

Pertuza is both developed and manufactured indigenously, reflecting Alkem's commitment to offering affordable healthcare solutions within the country. According to Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta, this launch underscores the company's dedication to marrying scientific innovation with enhanced treatment accessibility for patients.

On the financial front, Alkem's shares saw a minor dip of 0.69% on Monday, closing at Rs 5,496 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)