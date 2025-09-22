Left Menu

Alkem Laboratories Unveils Affordable Biosimilar for Breast Cancer Treatment

Alkem Laboratories has launched Pertuza, an affordable biosimilar for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, in India. Developed indigenously, this initiative solidifies Alkem's commitment to oncology by providing wider access to effective treatment options. Alkem’s CEO emphasized the company's focus on scientific excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:52 IST
Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of a new biosimilar product for breast cancer treatment in India. The unveiling of Pertuza injection, a pertuzumab biosimilar, marks a significant addition to Alkem's oncology portfolio, aimed at treating HER2-positive breast cancer.

Pertuza is both developed and manufactured indigenously, reflecting Alkem's commitment to offering affordable healthcare solutions within the country. According to Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta, this launch underscores the company's dedication to marrying scientific innovation with enhanced treatment accessibility for patients.

On the financial front, Alkem's shares saw a minor dip of 0.69% on Monday, closing at Rs 5,496 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

