Polio Eradication Push Faces Setback with New Case in Sindh

A new polio case has been reported in Sindh, Pakistan, raising the country's 2025 case count to 27. Despite efforts including nationwide vaccination campaigns, polio remains endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The incurable disease necessitates routine vaccines for children under five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:22 IST
Polio Eradication Push Faces Setback with New Case in Sindh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fresh poliovirus case was identified in Sindh province, Pakistan on Monday, heightening the country's polio case count to 27 this year. The announcement was made by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. This marks 18 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Polio remains a formidable, incurable disease that can lead to lifelong paralysis. Emphasis is placed on repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for children under five, in coordination with timely routine immunizations. Efforts continue to combat the disease, including a recent sub-national vaccination campaign that occurred in September, reaching approximately 21 million children.

The next nationwide polio vaccination drive is slated for October 13-19, targeting about 45.4 million children. More than 400,000 polio workers will be deployed to ensure comprehensive coverage. Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to be the only countries where polio remains widespread.

