Oliva Clinics Unveils DNA-Based Skincare Revolution with GeneIQ

Oliva Clinics, renowned for its dermatology-led aesthetic care, has announced the launch of GeneIQ, a groundbreaking program utilizing DNA insights to enhance skin, hair, and body care. This initiative promises more personalized, corrective, and preventive solutions, marking India's first use of genomics in aesthetic dermatology.

GeneIQ integrates DNA insights into Oliva's established 5-step consultation process, offering clients precision care at a genetic level. The process begins with a simple saliva test to assess over 130 genes and traits, providing dermatologists with crucial information about pigmentation, hair thinning, and metabolic tendencies.

The program addresses common Indian concerns, such as pigmentation and hair loss, with customized plans that include medications, treatments, and lifestyle modifications. By combining scientific rigor with personalized care, Oliva is setting new standards in aesthetic dermatology, fulfilling its promise to help clients feel and look younger.

(With inputs from agencies.)