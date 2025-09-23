EU and UK Reaffirm Paracetamol's Safety in Pregnancy Amid U.S. Controversy
Health agencies in the EU and UK confirm paracetamol's safety during pregnancy, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump's comments linking it to autism. The European Medicines Agency and WHO highlight no evidence of such a link, stressing the importance of following scientific recommendations over unverified claims.
The European Union and British health agencies have confirmed the safety of paracetamol during pregnancy, countering claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that associate the medication with autism. Health authorities highlight that the evidence supporting such claims remains inconsistent and urge caution in making generalizations.
The European Medicines Agency reiterated there is no need to alter current recommendations regarding paracetamol use in pregnant women, as no new evidence suggests a link to autism. Similarly, Britain's health regulator maintains its stance on the drug's safety, aligning with WHO's call for careful interpretation of existing studies.
Lead scientist Viktor Ahlqvist noted misunderstandings of evidence in the Trump administration's advisory against paracetamol. Contrary to Trump's statements, scientific data supports the safety of acetaminophen, with no proven link to autism. Official health guidance continues to favor data-driven recommendations over unsubstantiated claims.
